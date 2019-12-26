Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. 72,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

