Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $195,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $5,080,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 67,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,266. The company has a market cap of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.