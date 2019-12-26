Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Nucor reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $22.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $22.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 725,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,076. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Nucor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 422,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

