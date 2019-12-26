Analysts Expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.08 Million

Analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $67.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.84 million. Wisdom Tree Investments reported sales of $67.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year sales of $266.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.14 million to $267.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.36 million, with estimates ranging from $271.43 million to $276.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. 322,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,975. The company has a market capitalization of $762.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

