Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $15.25

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,968. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

