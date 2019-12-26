Analysts Set Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 398,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,463. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $997.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

