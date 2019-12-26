Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,706. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 51.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 48.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

