Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

ARAV stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 33,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,522. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.