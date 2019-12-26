ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market cap of $17,064.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.05993503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

