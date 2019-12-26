Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.48 Million

Analysts expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to report sales of $379.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.90 million and the lowest is $360.06 million. Ares Management posted sales of $214.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after buying an additional 3,747,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after buying an additional 1,213,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 138.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 905,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $22,691,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $10,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 172,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

