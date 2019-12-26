Argus Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $65.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by Argus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. Lennar has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

