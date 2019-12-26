Arionum Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Arionum has a market cap of $162,641.00 and approximately $33,459.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.01738426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.38 or 0.02570450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00555445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00638176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.