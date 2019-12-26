Arionum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $151,689.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01759533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.02613971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00561473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062562 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00384673 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.