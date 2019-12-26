Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $18.59 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,385,874 coins and its circulating supply is 117,071,612 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Bit-Z, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

