Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 167,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ascena Retail Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

