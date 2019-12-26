Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 292,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $298.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

