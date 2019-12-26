Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.01

Assura PLC (LON:AGR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and traded as high as $77.70. Assura shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 703,794 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Assura in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Assura from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

