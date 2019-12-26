Atonomi Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $129,761.00 and $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

