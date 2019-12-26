Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $33.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

