Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. 249,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

