Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 717,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 536,536 shares.The stock last traded at $42.24 and had previously closed at $42.16.

Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of -0.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Azul had a return on equity of 141.80% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Azul by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,217 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Azul by 409.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 2.6% during the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

