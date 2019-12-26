Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 717,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 536,536 shares.The stock last traded at $42.24 and had previously closed at $42.16.
Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of -0.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Azul by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,217 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Azul by 409.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 2.6% during the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
