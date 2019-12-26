Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $15,805.14 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,805.14.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 938 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523.22.

On Monday, November 25th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $1,377.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,754. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

