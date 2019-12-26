Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.81

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.81 and traded as high as $55.65. Bancolombia shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 2,534 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

