Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$6.47 ($4.59) and last traded at A$6.48 ($4.60), 301,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.55 ($4.65).

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$6.81 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

About Bapcor (ASX:BAP)

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

