Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

