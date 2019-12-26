Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.69

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 345490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer AG will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.