BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in BioTelemetry by 2.4% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

