BitCoal Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. BitCoal has a market cap of $651.00 and $18.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00625177 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003613 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001750 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

