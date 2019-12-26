BitCoen (BEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $41,463.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02532546 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

