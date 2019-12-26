Bitcoin Cash Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $187.38 or 0.02570450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, IDCM, RightBTC and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00557464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,186,850 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Coinsquare, QuadrigaCX, Cryptopia, Korbit, Bibox, Cobinhood, Huobi, Cryptomate, Binance, Kraken, QBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Graviex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HBUS, Cryptohub, Upbit, Coinrail, Buda, Koinim, Iquant, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, DSX, Bitso, SouthXchange, BTCC, Bit-Z, Zaif, ZB.COM, Bittylicious, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, BitBay, bitFlyer, Allcoin, Bisq, BiteBTC, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Liquid, B2BX, RightBTC, COSS, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, Coinhub, WEX, BitMarket, ACX, Exmo, Bitbank, Indodax, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Coinroom, Bitbns, Crex24, GOPAX, Coinnest, Koinex, Tidex, CEX.IO, Coinfloor, CoinEgg, Gatecoin, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, ABCC, YoBit, Bit2C, Bitstamp, Bitsane, Bitinka, Zebpay, Coinbase Pro, ChaoEX, OKCoin International, Mercatox, CoinExchange, WazirX, Liqui, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, IDCM, EXX, Bleutrade, FCoin, BX Thailand, Kuna, Negocie Coins, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, DragonEX, CPDAX, Bittrex, Coinone, Gate.io, xBTCe, Poloniex, MBAex, Mercado Bitcoin, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, BTC Markets, Ovis, Braziliex, C2CX, cfinex, Exrates, CryptoBridge, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, TOPBTC, Koineks and Bithumb. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

