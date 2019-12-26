Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00063083 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00554152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00231704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

