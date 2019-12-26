Bitcore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $267.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $267.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.01739117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02571807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00553867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00634388 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,004,912 coins and its circulating supply is 17,503,953 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.