BitGreen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,143.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $948,172.00 and $5,143.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022065 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003590 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024995 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.02516836 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,987,960 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

