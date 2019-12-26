BlackBerry’s (BB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

BB opened at C$8.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$6.48 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$344.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Steven Capelli purchased 32,465 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,553.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,837 shares in the company, valued at C$694,799.24.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

