Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $13.51. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.