Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $13.51. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 63.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 124.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 78.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

