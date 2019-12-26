Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.86

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and traded as high as $24.43. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 247,829 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 164,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 977,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

