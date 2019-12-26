BLAST (BLAST) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $38,769.00 and $43.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031318 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003869 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001009 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,688,442 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

