Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.04

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and traded as low as $37.32. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 61,665 shares changing hands.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 13,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $491,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart David bought 196,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,276.00. Insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.