BOScoin (BOS) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $553,997.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065995 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,185,413,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,136,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

