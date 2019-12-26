Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Insider Acquires A$84,205.00 in Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).

ASX BRG opened at A$17.57 ($12.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$16.99 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.87. Breville Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a fifty-two week high of A$19.66 ($13.94).

Get Breville Group alerts:

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.