Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Insider Acquires A$84,205.00 in Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).
ASX BRG opened at A$17.57 ($12.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$16.99 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.87. Breville Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a fifty-two week high of A$19.66 ($13.94).
Breville Group Company Profile
