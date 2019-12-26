Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post $47.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $47.35 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $58.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $190.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $191.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.18 million, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at $681,261.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,667. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

