Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.