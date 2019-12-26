Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post sales of $662.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.10 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $742.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

GIL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 422,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,984. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

