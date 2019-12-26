Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $2.60 EPS

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.70. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. The company had a trading volume of 146,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,002. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 65.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

