Brokerages Anticipate National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.12 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,212. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -311.75, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

