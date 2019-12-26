Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.03. Welltower posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after buying an additional 596,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 758,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.15. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

