Brokerages Expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million.

DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

ALRS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

