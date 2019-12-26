Brokerages Expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will post sales of $351.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.60 million. Consol Energy reported sales of $382.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CEIX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,018. The company has a market cap of $384.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 519.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

