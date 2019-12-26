Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $4,628,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $814,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 238,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.