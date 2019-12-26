Brokerages Expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Inphi also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 29.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,679,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 65,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $76.04. 360,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,983. Inphi has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

